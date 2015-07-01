How To Crack The Code To Get A Promotion

You can only hear the same story so many times before you realize that a major mindset shift is in order: A qualified, motivated , professional woman works harder than anyone on her team , understands the business inside and out, and dedicates herself completely to her company for years. Just when she thinks her time has come for a big promotion , she learns that a less-qualified, less-experienced person (let’s be honest, probably a man) has snagged one instead.

Bonnie Marcus, founder and president of Women’s Success Coaching and author of The Politics of Promotion: How High-Achieving Women Get Ahead And Stay Ahead, knows that story from personal experience. When she began dissecting and giving speeches about “the anatomy of a blindside,” women would continuously approach her afterward with the exact same story of confusion and betrayal. She knew she had a message that women needed to hear.

“Primarily the women who come to me are in male-dominated industries, where there are a lot of barriers to success,” Marcus says. “And these women are very talented, very competent, have all the technical expertise, but can’t figure out how to kind of crack the code to get ahead. They don’t understand why they’re being passed over.”

What happened? they ask. In short, politics.

If that word made you cringe or grimace, you’re certainly not alone. But that negative reaction toward the phrase “office politics” is just one of the things you’ll need to change if you want to make sure that story doesn’t become your own. As Bonnie explains, office politics is not about gossip or backstabbing. It’s about strategic relationship building.

“It is a change in mindset, a reframing,” Marcus says. “If you only see office politics in terms of manipulation, as underhanded or dirty, of course you’re going to avoid it. And there is that, I’m not saying there isn’t. But you still need to understand what is going on around you–the good, bad, and the ugly. You need to understand where to build allies, who can be your champions, who to avoid, that kind of thing.

You need to understand what it really takes to get ahead where you are, and to build the necessary relationships to do that. Your mindset needs to change so that you can see the value of building relationships not at the expense of others, but in a way that gives you more credibility and visibility and adds value to the business.”