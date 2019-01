When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 today that marriage was a right for all people, the decision marked the end of a five-decades-long legal and social struggle for equal rights in the United States (New York City’s Stonewall riots will mark its 47th anniversary this Sunday).

But before you embark on your own celebrations on this momentous occasion, let’s take a look at what the Internet has to say about marriage equality, because it is emanating some serious amounts of joy right now.