LoveWins, The Soundtrack: Here’s Your SCOTUS Same-Sex Marriage Ruling Party Playlist

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court voted five to four that same-sex couples have the right to marry in all 50 states.

It’s been a long and arduous fight for marriage equality. Over the past few months, states here and there have legalized same-sex marriages, but the Supreme Court’s sweeping decision has been the ultimate goal for LGBT-rights advocates:

“It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”–Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy

And what’s a momentous occasion without a little music? Our marriage-equality playlist will help you celebrate the glorious news, get you down the aisle in style, and rip it up at your reception (and on your honeymoon)!

Congrats to all the happy couples out there!