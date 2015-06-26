Self-Driving Cars Successfully Avoid Collision

Autonomous cars just hit a new milestone: successfully avoiding an accident involving two self-driving cars from two different companies. John Absmeier, an executive at automotive tech firm Delphi, told Reuters on Thursday that he was a passenger in one of his company’s autonomous vehicles in Palo Alto, which nearly crashed into a Google Car .

No one was injured in the close call. Delphi is working on a prototype self-driving Audi Q5 that drives itself and has a human driver at the wheel for backup. The prototype that was being driven around Palo Alto that day is one of two self-driving vehicles Delphi publicly said they are testing.

The incident occurred when Google’s car cut off Absmeier’s vehicle as it was changing lanes. This summer, Google is increasing the testing of self-driving cars on local roads in the Bay Area.

Kristin Kinley, a Delphi publicist, told Ars Technica, “Our car saw the Google car move into the same lane as our car was planning to move into, but upon detecting that the lane was no longer open, it decided to terminate the move and wait until it was clear again.”

