5 Daily Habits to Improve Brain Growth

We’d all love our brains to process information faster and have better memory recall. While you might think doing crossword puzzles, math puzzles like Sudoku, or brain-training apps will keep your brain in top shape, Dr. Jennifer Jones, a psychologist and expert in the science of success, says there’s no real proof that these can improve your mental acuity. She offers some daily practices that can truly grow your brain:

Moving in your circadian rhythm is the best way to improve your brain power, according to Jones. When our sleep cycle is disrupted, our brain’s ability to process information and consolidate stress is inhibited. “Our cognitive abilities don’t work the way they should,” says Jones.

Fish oil, says Jones, helps to prevent stress. “Anytime we have stress, it disrupts our cognitive faculties,” she says. Fish oil helps dendrites (the branches that grow off the neuron) to grow. “In order to have the best brain functioning, we need to have lots of dendrites,” says Jones.

“Your brain needs novelty to grow,” says Jones. Stepping out of your comfort zone literally stretches your brain by allowing the dendrites to become like big trees with full branches rather than little shrubs. If you’re afraid of public speaking, for example, speaking out more in a meeting may be enough to push you out of your comfort zone.

Stepping out of your comfort zone literally stretches your brain.

Jones says the new experiences you get from doing something outside your norm is what helps your brain grow. “We label ourselves and identify in very specific roles, and when we stay in those roles, we don’t have any brain growth at all. Anything that makes us really comfortable is not really good for our brain,” she says.