5 Creative Ways To Prevent Employees Burning Out

We’ve all seen it–the employee who walks in the door at 8:17 a.m. and is out of the door before the clock strikes five. The employee who can’t seem to stay awake during team meetings and avoids the water cooler at all costs.

In our always-on work culture, it’s easy for employees to burn out. And burned-out employees don’t just damage individual productivity, they damage company-wide performance and potential. As employees begin to show symptoms of burnout, they transfer their stress (and workload) to others–and the burnout spreads.

The problem: There is a work-life imbalance

A recent workplace flexibility study found that nearly 70% of HR professionals think that their employees have a balanced work-life, yet almost half (45%) of employees feel they don’t have enough time in the week to take part in personal activities. There’s an obvious disconnect between employers and their employees on what makes a balanced work-life.

Considering that employees are 20% more engaged when they have better work-life balance, according to Quantum Workplace’s 2015 Workplace Well-Being Study, the key to keeping employees from burning out is to get them out of the office and into their personal activities.

Here are five ways some of today’s leading companies are doing just that:

There’s no better way to give employees a much-needed (and deserved) break from the monotony of the work day than to allow them to work on their side hustle, a sideline project based on their unique talents or interests. Not only do side projects improve individual creativity and satisfaction, they can also benefit the company.