4 Tips For Entrepreneurs Tackling Disruptive Challenges

Why do people start a business? For many, it’s the simple pursuit of being their own boss–calling all the shots, all the time. For others, it’s the entrepreneurial journey of launching a company, while creating a product or service they are truly passionate about. Yet, some are in it for the financial gain.

Considering my background in professional athletics, I didn’t take the most traditional path in becoming an entrepreneur. I once spent my days on the ski slopes and the football field. Now I run customer acquisitions at a startup.

Regardless of their journey to CEO, company founders tend to be passionate about solving problems they encounter in their career. This is the reason I left my customer acquisition job to start a company to solve my biggest pain point: the arduous and manual demand-generation process. Our time and resources were wasted, creating a problem not only for me, but also for the rest of the marketing community with no existing solution. I took this challenge on personally, founding a company Integrate to help marketers automate their demand-generation efforts.

We are making excellent progress five years later. I’d like to share four key lessons I learned along the way. Entrepreneurs taking on disruptive challenges, take note:

One of our five main cultural pillars at Integrate includes an entrepreneurial spirit. I subscribe to the notion of surrounding yourself with people who aren’t afraid to take big risks.

A startup is like jumping out of a plane and assembling the parachute on the way down. It’s like the famous Facebook quote: “Done is better than perfect.” If you haven’t developed pattern recognition, then it’s best to join a company prior to starting your own.

When I was in the NFL, I took part in a program that allowed me to take classes at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. At the time, I wanted to start a vacation rental website–think Kayak meets Vacation Rental By Owners (VRBO). My real estate professor, Peter Linneman, gave me great advice: “Jeremy, before you start your own company, go lose someone else’s money first.”