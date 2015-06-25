Virgin Galactic Takes a Big Step Toward Space-Based Internet

Virgin Galactic, if all goes well, is going to help bring the Internet into space. On Wednesday, the company announced a massive contract with satellite company OneWeb to launch 39 satellites into space that will enable Internet access in the world’s most remote regions.

In a press release, the company said they will be one of several satellite launch providers for OneWeb, and that OneWeb has an option to do up to 100 additional launches with them. ArianeWeb, a French company, is another launch provider.

OneWeb also announced a $500 million funding round today that is backed by big names like Coca-Cola, Qualcomm, and Airbus. Interestingly, Facebook announced earlier this month that the company was shelving its own plans to offer satellite Internet to the world’s poor.

The launch is extremely good news for Virgin Galactic and its backers. In late 2014, one of Virgin Galactic’s rocket planes crashed on a test flight, which both harmed public perception of the brand and set them back financially.

[via The Washington Post]