Through The Lens Of An iPhone, And Transgender Prostitutes, “Tangerine” Tells A Fresh L.A. Story

After completing his fourth feature, Starlet, director Sean Baker vowed he’d never make another micro-budgeted film again. For the next 18 months, he waited. And waited. “I hoped Starlet would finally open doors for me and lead to a much bigger budgeted movie, but that didn’t happen,” he says. “To tell the truth, it was frustrating, but if I’d just wallowed in that frustration I wouldn’t have been able to move forward. So instead, I said ‘Lets explore our options.'”

Committed to a shoestring budget that was half what he’d previously worked with, Baker used a souped-up iPhone to film two big characters he met on the streets of Hollywood and made Tangerine, a Sundance hit that has subsequently earned the kind of rave reviews that transcend the interesting story of how the film was captured. By turns bittersweet and hilarious Tangerine (opening July 10 in New York and Los Angeles) follows trash-talking transgendered prostitute Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) and her best friend Alexandra (May Taylor ) as they trudge the mean, sun-drenched streets of L.A. on Christmas eve in search of love, revenge, and redemption.

Recapping his decision to shoot a movie on a smartphone camera, Baker explains, “It started out as a budget thing. Tangerine being my fifth film, I was out of favors. I couldn’t afford to get the Arri Alexa or RED cameras and I definitely couldn’t shoot on film. I could have shot the movie on a DSLR but I wanted to separate myself from the pack and make something that looked very different.”

Enter the iPhone 5s. When the upgrade hit in the fall of 2013, Baker jumped on the phone’s improved image capturing system. “It had a better camera so I started exploring possibilities there and the next thing you know there were a bunch of tools that came out.”

Two break-through technologies enabled Baker and director of photography Radium Cheung to wrest feature film quality from a couple of $400 smartphones. The FILMIC Pro app captures images at theatrical-release 2K resolution. And Moondog Labs‘ anamorphic adapter configures video in a wide-frame format reminiscent of vintage motion pictures. “Those two things together elevated the image to a cinematic level,” Baker says. “We shot sample footage and showed it blown up on a big screen to our financiers.”

Baker’s test screening and companion pitch made perfect sense to indie kingpins Mark and Jay Duplass and Through Films. “We told them ‘We’re not making a mumblecore movie here. We want to shoot as many locations as possible with an ensemble cast and we’re going to have music. Let’s put all the money toward those elements and save on the cameras.’ And everybody gave us the thumbs up. They were like ‘It’s lo-fi, it’s punk rock and it looks great so–why not shoot on the iPhone?'”





Tangerine‘s kinetic street scenes make the most of the modified iPhone’s ability to incorporate Los Angeles’ blazing sun as an atmospheric motif. “The anamorphic adapter spreads the light across the frame so we were able to get these classic looking light flares,” Baker notes. “When I first moved to L.A. I felt like I was always being blinded. No matter what direction I walked in, I was being kicked in my eyes by the sun, so I wanted to capture that sensation in this film. It’s a big part of L.A.”