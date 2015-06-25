Abraham Lincoln (And Tillamook) Says American Cheese Is Un-American

Friends, patriots, people who love a day off, Independence Day is coming and along with it a time to reflect on our feelings about all things American. Baseball, hamburgers, hip hop, apple pie, processed cheese dairy product–wait! If that last one didn’t quite sound right, you’re not alone. Abraham Lincoln agrees with you.

The abomination that is “American cheese,” was first invented by Kraft in 1916 and made in massive quantities for the U.S. government during World War I for its unique ability to not turn green after weeks on the battlefield. And while service to one’s country is pretty damn American, before the fireworks go off next week Tillamook wants to dump the fake stuff and make real cheddar the real American cheese.





Lincoln, of course, is an animated version of the president riding a giant grizzly with comedically large slices of processed cheese held aloft impaled by a saber. The campaign, by agency 72andSunny, isn’t just a call to (cheese) arms at your local grocery store or deli, it’s created an official petition the company plans to send to the White House. It’s cheese activism. Cheesevitism.