When A Promotion Is A Bad Thing

From the outset of our careers, we’re taught to climb the ladder. Work hard, meet the right people, hit your goals, and there will be a promotion at the end of it.

“We think promotions are generally a good thing, right?” asks Scott Dobroski, a career trends analyst at Glassdoor. “But there are many cases where promotions can be negative and even set people up for bad situations.”

Indeed, not all promotions are created equal, and a poorly executed status boost can be detrimental for the workplace and an individual employee. In a new study from Ohio State University, researchers observed a multi-billion-dollar high-tech organization headquartered in Tokyo. When the company suddenly announced it was making English its official language, native English-speaking employees found themselves unexpectedly and abruptly elevated to a higher status within the organization. “The language mandate . . . rendered English fluency a newly designated source of value,” the authors wrote.

If someone is plucked from the herd without rhyme or reason, that’s when guilt can ensue.

According to Tsedal Neeley, associate professor at the Harvard Business School and the study’s coauthor, because the change was sudden and unexpected, it bred insecurity and doubt within the organization. The employees hadn’t earned their promotion, it was given to them. “There was a lot of rationalizing benefits, a lot of discomfort, and a lot of paranoia,” Neeley says. “And when you have anxiety or concern about anything in an organization, that’s never a good thing. You’re not stable, you’re focused on whether or not this will remain. It takes your eye away from mission and vision of work itself.”

Knee-jerk promotions actually happen quite frequently. “It’s one of the things we do poorly in the world of management,” says Ann Maynard, managing director of Maynard HR Consulting Inc. “But each and every promotion should be thought about and weighed and measured very carefully because the last thing you want is for someone to fail and you take the job away from them.”

A promotion that just falls from the sky can generate festering guilt and insecurity. Dobroski says the most successful companies have clear career-advancement structures in place that are accessible to the entire company, so the how and why of a promotion are never a mystery. “The days of ‘I feel you get a promotion’ are a little willy nilly,” he says. “The best way is when employees know exactly what they have to do to reach their goal. If someone is plucked from the herd without rhyme or reason, that’s when guilt can ensue and that indicates there isn’t structure in place that all employees are aware of for how people are selected and designated for promotions.”

But even if the promotion is done well, accepting it may not be the right move. How do you know if you should turn down a status boost at work? Here are a few red flags: