Watch Endless GIFs All Day With Tumblr TV

Tumblr’s latest GIF-tastic feature will make you all kinds of happy : Today, the blogging platform and social network introduced Tumblr TV, a portal where you can watch GIFs all day, endlessly, to your heart’s content. Tumblr TV is one of the biggest rollouts the service has offered in the post-Yahoo era–and it makes for killer lunch-break entertainment.





In a blog post announcing the launch, Tumblr said the service was designed with a retro ’90s theme. The main portal auto-streams GIFs uploaded by Tumblr’s users, and bloggers also have the ability to create their own GIF “television channels” by switching the URL to tumblr.com/tv/@yourblog.





According to a Tumblr representative, Tumblr TV was developed over the past three months. The company also unveiled a GIF search engine earlier this month, which users can access from its homepage.

[via The Verge]