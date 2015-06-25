Terminix Mocks The Mockbusters With ‘Mosquitonado’ Parody Trailer

Sharks are scary, but they’re also relatively easy to avoid: just don’t go into the water. That’s the whole problem that the highly improbable Sharknado franchise attempts to solve, after all–what if the sharks could get us anywhere? As nature’s monsters go, sharks may be among the scariest, but mosquitos–which survive by literally sucking our blood directly from our bodies–are among the most pervasive and annoying.





Maybe that’s why it made sense to Terminix, that eradicator of flying nuisance bloodsuckers, to make a fun bit of viral-seeking advertising in the form of the faux trailer for Mosquitonado, which–like the unlikely SyFy franchise that it parodies–has all the makings of a legit so-bad-it’s-good piece of made-for-basic-cable garbage: an over-the-top score, fake news footage, laughable special effects, Tara Reid, etc.

The spot, by agency Olson Engage, keeps its Terminix branding to a minimum. There’s an obvious product placement-style billboard in one scene, and the words “A Terminix Production” appear at the end, but the extermination company was primarily content to let Mosquitonado speak for itself–and with its CGI swarms of mosquito hives, it certainly does make an impression that even poor Tara Reid will probably remember.