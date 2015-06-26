From Shake Shack Success to Conquering Digital Distraction: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we heard about Shake Shack’s recovery from a big mistake and learned how to make the most of our work chores.

There actually is a best time to maximize the effectiveness of everything you do at work, from sending emails that actually get responses to asking for a raise. These tips will help you work better, faster, and smarter, not to mention lower your stress level.





In our latest issue, Fast Company took an in-depth look at the high-end burger chain Shake Shack and the secrets to its success. But in 2013, they made a french-fry-shaped mistake that cost them sales and the approval of their devoted customer base. CEO Randy Garutti explains how the company recovered and the lessons they learned along the way.





A survey from Michigan State University found a 16% increase this year in recruiting recent college graduates, and hiring levels not seen since the dot com boom in the late 90s/early 2000s. Check out the highest paying, most satisfactory, and highest growth new-grad opportunities, and start brushing up your résumé.





With the overload of information available, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to buckle down to work and ignore everything from newsletter emails to social media posts. Author of Work Smarter With Social Media Alexandra Samuel shares her productivity secrets and explains why inbox zero is a waste of time.





We all know public speaking is hard, but the ability to interact clearly confidently with co-workers and clients can determine how effective you are as an employee and leader. These five lies we tell ourselves about how we communicate can prevent us from reaching our full potential. As Ben and Kelly Decker of Decker Communications explain: “It’s time to stop ‘giving speeches,’ and it’s time to become spontaneous, vulnerable, and human.”