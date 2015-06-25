Dollar Beard Club Spoofs Dollar Shave Club, Disappears Down Advertising Rabbit Hole

Remember the viral success of that Dollar Shave Club ad mocking other startup ads? In a remarkable display of inside-baseball bravado, a new face-hair focused startup released an ad parodying the Dollar Shave Club ad. There’s a 40% chance we’ve just hit the singularity.

Dollar Beard Club is a real thing that’s really real. For a monthly fee, it’ll send Amish Brooklynites the beard oil they need to sustain peak ZZ Top sex appeal. The company’s inaugural ad condenses an entire Entourage movie’s bro-iness into 90 lumbersexual seconds. Somehow, it stops short of flinging griddle-fresh bacon strips at a golden statue of Ron Swanson. The ad is not above directly referencing its advertising muse, though.”You sure as hell won’t be receiving any razors from us to demolish your manhood!” the heavily bearded founder assures us. Shots fired!