It’s Insane How Many Disney Princesses Actually Have Eyes Bigger Than Their Stomachs

Amazingly, Tim Burton released a movie in 2014 called Big Eyes that was not about Disney Princesses, who famously seem to suffer from ocular gigantism. One website is focusing renewed attention to those huge princess peepers, though, in relation to another body part–one that’s drawn curiously tiny.





As the comedy network Above Average irresistibly notes in its headline, some Disney princesses apparently have eyes that are literally bigger than their stomachs. Since time immemorial, Disney animators have been disregarding the female proportional playbook and opting to make face-lines larger than waistlines. Now their anatomical inaccuracy is exposed with red and yellow highlights denoting each area’s respective length.





See more of these malnourished damsels in the slides above, and whatever you do, don’t try to approximate their look with gastric bypass or eyeball-embiggening.

