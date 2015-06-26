The iPad Pro Doesn’t Need A Physical Keyboard

Unless you’re one of the DJs, filmmakers, or other wildly creative folks from Apple’s iPad commercials , you probably can’t imagine doing real work without a real keyboard.

Mundane as it may be, the act of entering words on a screen is often synonymous with productivity, and that may explain why reports of a larger “iPad Pro” often mention a physical keyboard as a potential feature. No serious typist wants to spend hours tapping on nonresponsive glass, so it’s tempting to think that Apple’s work-oriented tablet might integrate a keyboard in the manner of Microsoft’s Surface.

But over the last few months, a pile of evidence has suggested otherwise. Where I was once certain that an iPad Pro would include a physical keyboard, I’m starting to think the lack thereof will be its defining feature. Instead of making users tack on another piece of hardware, the iPad Pro could make touch-screen typing feel like less of a compromise.

The biggest issue with typing on a touch screen is that you can’t rest your fingers on it like a real keyboard. But if recent rumors are accurate, Apple could solve this problem with Force Touch, the pressure-sensing technology that debuted in the Apple Watch, 12-inch Macbook, and 2015 MacBook Pro earlier this year.

Unlike a standard touch surface, Force Touch can translate varying amounts of pressure into different actions. For instance, MacBook users can apply more trackpad pressure to accelerate a movie’s fast forward or rewind speed, and Apple Watch users can clear their notifications with a firm press.

The same technology is reportedly coming to the iPad Pro, and while the applications are unclear, typing seems like a natural fit. In theory, you could rest your fingers on the screen and apply pressure when you want to type, and a bit of haptic feedback under each finger could tell you when you’ve pressed hard enough. Even if it’s not as satisfying as a proper mechanical keyboard, it could allow users to type naturally without looking at every key press.

Hardware is only part of the problem. The current iPad keyboard hides numbers and other important characters behind a separate screen, constantly forcing users to toggle away from the main keyboard.