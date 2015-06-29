Oslo’s Bee Highway Has Pollen Pitstops And Bee Hotels

Oslo, Norway now has a “ bee highway ,” consisting of bee-friendly routes through the city. Each features flowery, green rest stops along the way so the bees can take a break and fill up on nectar.

Oslo’s local government is working with environmental groups to make the city better for bees, with a goal to put “pollen stations” every 250 meters (around 800 feet) so the bees can navigate the city without starving. Bees are essential, not just for honey but as the machines behind pollinating many of the fresh foods we eat.

An app will also be available for residents that shows barren sections of the city in gray. People will be encouraged to plant bee-friendly flowers on roofs and balconies.

In fact, everyone can do something. As Agnes Lyche Melvær of BiBy (“Bee Town”) told the Oslo newspaper Osloby: “Some bee species like to live in solitary rooms. They need small hollows like a crack in an old tree trunk. It’s very important to have some old wood lying around.”

This is fantastic news, because my yard is pretty much nothing but stacks of old cracked wood. Next time the landlord complains, I’ll tell him not to “bee” such a killjoy, and that I’m “pollen” for the bees.