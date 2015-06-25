Chevy Makes The Millennial ‘We Are The World’ With YouTube Stars And Emoji

If you wanted to create a car ad that would confuse and perhaps enrage anyone older than 40, it would be nearly impossible to top this new Chevy Cruze campaign. First, the press release was in all emojis . GET IT? The kids love emojis, guys.





But this goes far beyond cute poops and prayer hands. The ad itself was created by JASH, the comedy-collective and multi-platform studio and network created by Sarah Silverman, Michael Cera, Tim Heidecker & Eric Wareheim and Reggie Watts. Launched by YouTube star Julian Smith, who directed and stars in the spot, it’s basically the “We Are The World” for social media pop bubblegum branded sing-alongs. Except instead of raising money for world hunger it’s, y’know, selling cars.





Smith spends the intro to the spot talking a little bit about the car, then it turns into a music video where he goes to a warehouse party to meet other YouTube sensations like Tyler Oakley (7 million subscribers), Mike Tompkins (1.5 million subscribers), Eva Gutowski (3 million subscribers) and Amy Heidemann from Karmin (1.4 million subscribers). There’s food fights, dancing, bubble machines, more dancing, an adult swing, and smiling. Oh so much smiling.

As car commercials go, this might make Matthew McConaughey and Bob Seger’s heads explode.