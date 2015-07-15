advertisement
This Bike-Powered Charger Lets You Cycle Off-Grid With All Your Gadgets

Don’t worry: Your phone GPS won’t run out on your long ride, so you can find your way home.

By Charlie Sorrel2 minute Read

In the city, something like the CydeKick charger is a convenience, a neat gimmick that generates power from your spinning bike wheels and charges your phone. On a long bike trip, though, or a multi-day bike tour, it’s the difference between staying off grid, or dropping back into civilization just to juice your gadgets.

The CydeKick is a magnetic hub generator, coupled to a headlamp and a handlebar-mounted USB charger, and it solves this problem. It mounts on the rear wheel hub, and uses spinning magnets to generate power. This is frictionless, unlike the old bottle-shaped dynamos that rub the edge of the tire. The magnets do cause some drag, but it’s all but unnoticeable, and on a loaded touring bike, it will make a negligible difference to your speed.


The unit powers lights, but also juices a battery and a USB port. In the city, your biggest battery drain is probably a GPS app, so powering the phone while it sits on the handlebars at full screen brightness is a great idea.

On the trail, or in the wilderness, being self-powered is even handier. Your phone is probably your camera too, and maybe you carry a tablet for reading, or to check maps and plan the next day’s route. You can also charge your e-reader. Pro tip: the backlit screen of a Kindle or Kobo reader is a great lamp for your tent. The large panel gives a soft light, and the relatively huge battery keeps it running forever.


Being self powered really does make a difference. I usually take a big backup battery with me on bike tours, but even that needs charging eventually, and managing my devices is a stress that I’d rather leave at home. Mostly I use my phone to double-check the paper maps and share photos with my girlfriend back home, and I use a Kindle in camp. Could I go without electronics completely? Sure, but what would be the point? Ignoring Twitter is pretty easy when you’re riding 60 miles over three mountains in a day.

Generator hubs aren’t new. You can get wheels built around them, and in Germany–where I live right now–many off-the-shelf bikes have generator hubs. But the CydeKick lets you add a generator to your current wheel. The rub? The price when the CydeKick launches on Kickstarter next month (July 30th) will be $275. For that you could just buy a new front wheel with a generator built in.

