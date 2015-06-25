While We’re Doing The Flags, Here Are Some Other Confederate Things We Should Get Rid Of

In the wake of the shootings in Charleston, an amazing national groundswell of support has built for removing the Confederate flags that have flown from state capitals throughout the South. Businesses like Amazon, eBay, and Walmart have banned the selling of flags and flag-related material. The country’s largest flag maker has said it will stop making the flag entirely . And guerrilla protestors around the country are starting to deface the statues honoring Confederate generals and politicians .

But the reach of the Confederacy–and the almost-insane tone-deafness of organizations and politicians who celebrate its history–goes well beyond the flag and hides in other insidious ways throughout the region. Here are just a few examples:

Kappa Sigma is a fraternity founded at the University of Virginia in 1869 (note, after the South had lost the Civil War). Today, it boasts more than 18,000 collegiate members and many more alumni, including North Carolina Senator Richard Burr. It also boasts one–and only one–honorary member: Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, racist, and traitor to America.

The fraternity likes Jefferson Davis so much that, in 2013, it wished him a “Happy Birthday” on its national website. This page was taken down once we called to ask about it, but as you can see, the URL makes it clear what was there. Plus, here’s a picture:





In January of 2014, the national website welcomed a new member: “Brother Hayes-Davis is the great-great grandson of Jefferson Davis, Sr., who is Kappa Sigma’s only honorary initiate.” (This page, too, has been taken down, but again, the URL reveals all).

We called the frat for comment about what it planned to do about its honorary member, but no one got back to us. They did, however, quickly delete those pages.

On a larger political scale, there’s also Senator Thad Cochran, the current senior senator from Mississippi. Senator Cochran recently issued a statement saying he thinks Mississippi should change its flag, which features a large Confederate flag. But when the senator goes to the U.S. Senate chamber, he sits at a desk that was once used by Jefferson Davis, when Davis was a senator from Mississippi, before he betrayed his country by leading a breakaway republic based on maintaining the institution of slavery.