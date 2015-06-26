The State Of The American Freelancer In 2015

When job prospects dwindled in the wake of the 2008 recession, many took to freelancing as a temporary solution to help pay the bills in the interim. Seven years later, however, research shows that freelancers are now in it for the long haul, reporting higher job satisfaction and an apprehension towards returning to the traditional nine-to-five structure.

While freelancing was once considered a temporary option, 67% of the 643 freelancers recently surveyed by Contently, an online resource that provides news and insights on the freelance economy, intend to continue freelancing for 10 years or more. When asked if they would take a full-time job in their field with identical pay plus benefits, only 30.2% said yes, 31.9% would decline, and 37.9% responded with a maybe.

“When I was freelancing full time, before I became an editor, I was pursuing a [freelance] career as a way to get a more traditional full-time job, and I wasn’t necessarily thinking about doing this for 10 to 20 years,” said Jordan Teicher, an associate editor who led data collection and analysis for Contently’s The State of Freelancing in 2015 study. “I think that attitude is starting to change, and it’s interesting to see that reflected in the data.”

Today 53 million Americans, or 34% of the U.S. workforce, are considered contingent, temporary, diversified, or freelance employees, and that number is expected to reach 40% by the year 2020.

Freelancers are optimistic about the current state of their working conditions, with 65% reporting an increase in job satisfaction in the past year, but there is still reason for concern. Many freelancers still aren’t making enough to live on. The median salary of those surveyed by Contently was between $10,001 and $20,000 per year, with just over 19% earning over $50,000 in the past 12 months.

“It’s good that they’re thinking and planning on doing this for a while, but there’s a lag between what they want to do and what they are doing,” adds Teicher.

According to Teicher, freelancers and employers continue to struggle when it comes to determining fair compensation for freelance work. With few benchmarks and standards to draw from, rates can vary widely between employers for similar work, compensation arrives at inconsistent intervals, and there are no formal means to settle disputes between employers and their non-full time staff.