Updated: Google Executive Dies In Accident At Cannes Lions Festival

A Google executive, thought to be part of the company’s U.K. team , has died at the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

A company spokesperson said in a brief statement to Co.Create, “We lost a loved and respected member of our team. We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

The executive’s name or incident details have not been released out of respect for the family.

UPDATE: The name of the victim has been reported. James Howard, 29, was a member of Google’s U.K. marketing team and was hit by a taxi on Sunday, the first day of the festival. Howard had worked on the amazing interactive project “Inside Abbey Road.”