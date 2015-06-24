Today in Tabs: Another Day on the Content Farm

From the ages of 10 to 18, I lived in the South Pacific, but I remain quintessentially Canadian. I may say “rubbish bin” instead of “trash can”, and “shout me” instead of “pay for my shit so I don’t have to, please”, but I also apologize constantly, often unnecessarily. The Canadian in me says sorry to my cats, to people who step on my toes, even to parking meters.

Unnecessary apologies are easy. The hard ones are the ones that matter. Yesterday, recently elected Alberta premier Rachel Notley apologized for the province’s inaction on residential schools. These government schools kidnapped over 150,000 aboriginal children who had their culture taken away from them and experienced horrific abuse and such high mortality rates that many of the school’s playgrounds had to be converted into graveyards. The last residential school closed in 1996.

Government apologies matter, because governments represent us, and there are some things that we all–as a society–need to apologize for. In Canada, it’s residential schools. In America, it’s the very bedrock of the nation. Yesterday, CNN asked, “Should Obama Apologize For Slavery?”

The specifics of the question are absurd, but of course the government should apologize for slavery, today and then as often as possible. This apology should be backed up by substantive monetary reparations that acknowledge the continuing harm that slavery does to black Americans. Then the work of dismantling systems that devalue the lives of people of colour–both African-American and aboriginal-can begin in earnest.

But it begins with an apology: an acknowledgement and a promise. Healing cannot begin if we won’t even admit the knife is there.