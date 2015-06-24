Today in Tabs: Another Day on the Content Farm

She decided to teach postcolonial theory instead of seventeenth-century poetry.
Because, well, you know, easier Said than Donne.
As the sun peeks over the horizon after a whole year on fleek, the content farm is awoken by today’s Tidal CEO crowing “I QUIIIIIIIITTTTTT” from the roof of the barn. The camels sleepily stretch their toes, the lonely giraffe limbers his neck and warms up his soul groove. The fox stumbles out of his den and hurls an axe at a drummer. Just another normal day. But in a dark corner of the barn, a troubling cloud of flies masses around ailing news app Cir.ca. Its money trough has been empty for months, and now it’s just been lying there silently all week. The content farm is tense but helpless, waiting to see if it will live.
Throw on some Old Navy Blogger Looks and check out this question on Ask Metafilter: “Did my boyfriend just get married?” I read this and thought “no of course not that’s wildly paranoid!” BUT I WAS WRONG. I mean I just spoiled it, but now you have motivation to read the thing because seriously WHAT.
Brian Feldman has many questions about minions. (The More You Know: Ten minions are necessary for certain animated religious ceremonies.) Alex Abad-Santos’s Trap Queen explainer is not bad despite being burdened with the explainer format. What if we explained things by… just writing articles? Pando boldly decides to try the same funding model that killed NSFW Corp. I’m sure it’ll work on this garbage site. Stewart Butterfield officially has “fuck you” money.[citation needed] Taffy Brodesser-Akner, whose name I always copy and paste, wrote with her customary wit and insight about Taylor Swift’s vengeful lyrics. Darius Kazemi on programmatically detecting transphobic bot jokes.
Feels good to know that I will never write a tweet worse than this one.
UPDATE: Just looked in on Cir.ca and it’s dead. I guess it’s all part of… the Cir.ca of life.
Now here’s Romy with today’s Canadian news!
From the ages of 10 to 18, I lived in the South Pacific, but I remain quintessentially Canadian. I may say “rubbish bin” instead of “trash can”, and “shout me” instead of “pay for my shit so I don’t have to, please”, but I also apologize constantly, often unnecessarily. The Canadian in me says sorry to my cats, to people who step on my toes, even to parking meters.
Unnecessary apologies are easy. The hard ones are the ones that matter. Yesterday, recently elected Alberta premier Rachel Notley apologized for the province’s inaction on residential schools. These government schools kidnapped over 150,000 aboriginal children who had their culture taken away from them and experienced horrific abuse and such high mortality rates that many of the school’s playgrounds had to be converted into graveyards. The last residential school closed in 1996.
Government apologies matter, because governments represent us, and there are some things that we all–as a society–need to apologize for. In Canada, it’s residential schools. In America, it’s the very bedrock of the nation. Yesterday, CNN asked, “Should Obama Apologize For Slavery?”
Don’t ever change @cnn pic.twitter.com/T8B9ABRYGN
The specifics of the question are absurd, but of course the government should apologize for slavery, today and then as often as possible. This apology should be backed up by substantive monetary reparations that acknowledge the continuing harm that slavery does to black Americans. Then the work of dismantling systems that devalue the lives of people of colour–both African-American and aboriginal-can begin in earnest.
But it begins with an apology: an acknowledgement and a promise. Healing cannot begin if we won’t even admit the knife is there.
One thing about Romy that drew me to her as a Tabs Intern is the way that, just as you start to feel like you have a handle on who she is as a person, she causally drops a line like “From the ages of 10 to 18, I lived in the South Pacific.” The other, more obvious thing, was that she can really write.
Do you miss Matt Lubchansky? He’s doing some cartoons for The Daily Dot! I put that way down here because all of you would have just stopped reading the Tabs and gone there immediately.
Today’s Song: Killer Mike for Yours Truly, “Untitled“
~Tryin’ to hold back these tabs for so long~
