Why Your Pursuit of Happiness Is Making You Miserable

Compelling scientific evidence supports this. A November 2012 study in American Psychologist has found that subjective well-being–the academic term for happiness–predicts health, longevity, good citizenship, and the quantity and quality of interpersonal relationships. Yes, it is generally better to be happier.

However, it is true happiness is the result of achievements–both collective and individual–rather than an end goal or achievement itself. Research shows a person’s state of health, personal sense of security, and freedom play a key role in determining their typical levels of happiness. Economic factors like income and employment rates are also important: It matters whether you are born in Switzerland or South Sudan.

Although these figures seem intuitive, their implications are more counterintuitive than you may think. They suggest that instead of chasing happiness we should be chasing the factors and conditions that create it. This isn’t a quick fix–the key requirement is coordinated human action over a prolonged period of time. The collective efforts of organized groups and social units are arguably the biggest–and the most enduring–engine of happiness. But they require hard work and sacrifices rather than the ability to distort reality in a favorable way and persuade ourselves that everything is great when isn’t. The only reason to consume chicken soup for the soul is because you’re sick, but the soup won’t eliminate the causes of the problem–it just brings temporary relief from its symptoms.

The self-help industry, worth an estimated $10 billion, is still based on the premise–first popularized in Norman Vincent Peale’s The Power Of Positive Thinking–that rewiring our thoughts to see the glass as half full can fix all suffering. Yet, most self-help products cater to a loyal and recurrent audience who are as hooked on them as chronic gamblers, smokers, or drinkers are on their vices. The majority of people who buy a self-help book have bought another one during the previous 18 months.

Little evidence exists for the idea that forcing positive thoughts lead to happiness. Meanwhile, a great deal of evidence shows the opposite–trying to suppress negative thoughts tends to backfire because you cannot devote mental resources to not think of something without actually thinking of that something.

As Allan Watts famously noted: “When you try to stay on the surface of the water, you sink, but when you try to sink, you float.”