Why Isn’t Having More Women In Leadership Budging The Gender Wage Gap?

We’ve covered a lot of ways to reduce the gender wage gap. Among them: implementing a policy where every employee knows what the entire staff earns , instituting diversity initiatives , and encouraging women to pursue leadership roles through mentoring and entrepreneurship .

It turns out that getting from 77¢ to $1 is a bit more complex than doling out prorated paychecks for every working woman. And achieving parity is about to get even less clear.

A recent study found that women in managerial roles haven’t broken down the wage barrier for their female employees. In a titled, “Agents of Change or Cogs in the Machine? Re-examining the Influence of Female Managers on the Gender Wage Gap,” University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business assistant professor Sameer Srivastava and doctoral student Eliot Sherman examined how salaries of both male and female employees changed when they switched from reporting to a male manager to reporting to a female manager.

The study’s authors first point out that previous research is contradictory. On the one hand, some studies indicated that as more women rose to managerial roles, their female staff would benefit in a variety of ways, including experiencing less discrimination and competition, and a more supportive work environment. On the other, reports of “queen bee” syndrome suggest that women who have risen through the male ranks tend to hold back other women from doing the same.

We told you it was complicated.

The study authors surveyed 1,701 full-time employees in the U.S. who worked for a leading firm in the information-services industry over the course of four years. Their average age was 43, and they’d worked an average of eight-plus years at the firm. Salary, reporting structure, and annual performance evaluations were all reviewed. Female managers made up 47% of the management level staff.

The results: