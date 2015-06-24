Periscope Now Allows You To Watch Web Replays Of Live Streams

Periscope has finally addressed its users’ most common gripe and will allow people to watch replays of live streams on the web, the company announced via Twitter on Tuesday .

Users of the real-time streaming app can check out any live stream on a web browser after it ends–but only for up to 24 hours after the broadcast. Periscope had previously only made replays available on its iOS and Android apps.

Periscope launched in March and quickly gained traction, despite the ill-timed release of competing video streaming app Meerkat. In addition to replays, Periscope has since introduced a world map that users can scan for live broadcasts, the ability to tweet links to any stream from within the app, and an update that keeps the specifics of a user’s location under wraps.

[via The Verge]