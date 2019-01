Superheroes are everywhere–you just have to know where to look: Try your desk or the kitchen, for starters.

Vietnamese freelance artist Nguyen Quang Huy incorporates everyday items into sketches of your favorite superheroes. With a little imagination, a paper clip becomes Cyclops’s visor, a lighter transforms into Iron Man’s body armor, even lychee is fair game (looking sharp, Spidey).





Check out more of Huy’s work on Facebook.