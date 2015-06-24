Volvo Life Paint Rides To A Design Lions Grand Prix Win At Cannes

Volvo “Life Paint” continues its high-visibility winning streak by picking up its second Grand Prix at Cannes, this time in Design. The reflective spray for cyclists traveling at night, created by Grey London, also won the Promo & Activation Grand Prix, and was praised by the Design jury for its innovation and ability to “transcend touch points and borders.”





“This just rose to the top,” said president of the design jury Andy Payne, global chief creative officer at Interbrand Group. “It’s not just about working with something that’s already there. It’s about creating something new.”

Burger King “Proud Whopper,” celebrating gay pride, picked up a Gold Lion for David, Miami. “The Gun Shop” for States United To Prevent Gun Violence” by Grey New York won Gold and Silver. The immersive basketball court “The Last Shot” for Jordan Brand by AKQA San Francisco was another Design winner, picking up a Gold and Silver Lion.





Other Gold winners included the Issey Miyake poster series “Pleats Please Flowers” by Taku Satoh Design Tokyo, “Get Back, Tohoku” by Dentsu Tokyo for East Japan Railway, and “Not A Bug Splat” for Reprieve/Foundation For Fundamental Rights by BBDO Pakistan.