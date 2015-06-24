Watch Jon Stewart Power Through 16 years of “The Daily Show” In a 2-minute Timelapse

Taking a picture of one’s face every day for a crazy amount of years has become sort of the gold-standard of time-lapse videos. Somebody is probably taking a picture of their face at this very moment for the thousandth morning in a row and it feels like second nature. Interestingly, regardless of whether Jon Stewart would ever feel inclined to go the Noah Kalina route , he already sort of has. By anchoring The Daily Show for the last 16 years, his visage has been recorded just about as often as these constant selfie-administrators. A new time-lapse video compresses all those hundreds of hours of footage into a tidy two minutes.

Like the recent video of the Freedom Tower’s long journey skyward, “Timelapse of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” uses existent footage to show extraordinary changes through time. Along with Stewart’s hair, facial expressions, posture, and suit-style, we can also see the world change as more stories about Osama bin Laden briefly appear and then cease. What is Stewart talking about now that will exit the public discourse in a few years?





The clip was created by YouTuber Billy Chasen, who, according to the description on YouTube, declared “This’ll never work!” when Stewart first took over for Craig Kilborn in 1999, and was then promptly won over. Let’s ask Chasen what he thinks about Trevor Noah at first, when he takes over for Stewart later this year, and use it as a reverse-Groundhog Day prediction of Noah’s longevity!