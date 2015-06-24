Under Armour’s “I Will What I Want” Wins Cyber Grand Prix At Cannes

Giselle Bundchen’s butt-kicking exploits for Under Armour have been rewarded with a Grand Prix in Cyber at Cannes. The “I Will What I Want” campaign by Droga5 New York, which streamed real time social media commentary about the supermodel, was an obvious choice for the top prize, according to the Cyber jury.

“We looked at this and said ‘this is the one,’” said Cyber jury president Jean Lin, global chief executive of Isobar. “This is the entry that demonstrates how a well-crafted digital experience creates an uplifting impact to bring a brand closer to people, from the point of engagement to the point of transaction.”

Lin also praised the campaign’s ability to demonstrate how real-time data can enhance creativity. “I Will What I Want” also picked up two Golds and three Silver Lions.

Honda’s “The Other Side” campaign by Wieden & Kennedy London picked up two Golds and a Silver Lion in Cyber. The PR Grand Prix winner Always “#LikeAGirl” by Leo Burnett Toronto/Chicago/London won two Golds.

Soundcloud’s “The Berlin Wall of Sound”, The Radio Grand Prix winner, won Cyber Gold. Bike navigation tool Hammerhead Navigation by R/GA New York won a Gold, a Silver and two Bronze Lions.

Other Gold winners included Geico’s “Unskippable” campaign by The Martin Agency, Nike “House of Mamba” by AKQA London, and The Ice Bucket Challenge by The ALS Association