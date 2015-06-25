35 Books Every Designer Should Read

It doesn’t matter if you’re a student of design, or just someone who hears the term “design thinking” and stays quiet at meetings while noting to Google it later. There’s always more you can learn about design to benefit whatever you do.

So we reached out to professors at seven of the world’s top design schools to ask what books they recommend for getting your feet wet in design. Each school submitted five books that span design disciplines, from industrial design to graphic design to interior design and more. We combined them into this reading list, links to Amazon and all. Savannah College of Art and design SCAD Thinkertoys (Michael Michalko)

A workbook for better brainstorming. Design Basics (S. Pentak and A. Lauer)

A textbook to teach you the fundamentals of 2-D graphic design. The Creative Habit: Learn It and Use It for Life (Twyla Tharp with Mark Reiter)

Choreographer and creative Twyla Tharp explains how to develop and hone creativity.

Sustainable Design: Explanations in Theory and Practice (Stuart Walker)

A call to think about design differently, considering sustainability first and foremost in the process. Art and Visual Perception: A Psychology of the Creative Eye (Rudolf Arnheim)

Originally published in 1974, this book explores where art and psychology collide.