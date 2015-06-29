The Recommender: Joel Arbaje, Now With 100% More Cute Dog

Name: Joel Arbaje Role at Fast Company: Associate photo editor. My responsibilities include bringing the magazine’s photos to digital life for our online articles, adding art to Fast Company feature articles, and being a screenshooter extraordinaire for FastCoCreate . Lately I’ve been curating the Fast Company Instagram feed to make sure it’s something that displays our beautiful photography properly and is worth following. Twitter: @dissatk Titillating Fact: This isn’t my first rodeo recommender. Last time we checked in, Final Fantasy XV had just announced that the game was still in the demo stages. And I have a dog now, an Italian Greyhound/Xoloitzcuintli mix named Llewellyn . His name comes from Cormac McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men . He is just so wonderful and such a unique mixed breed. Click through the slideshow above to learn more about him.

Things he’s loving:

Normally we’re asked to recommend three things, but I’m going to preface my recommendations with three additional recommendations. They need no introduction…

Now onto the three other (more positive) things I’m liking this week…

1. “Denali”: This short film, produced by Patagonia, is a terribly sad but uplifting story about a man and his dog. (We have some great photographs from the director over on CoCreate.) There’s this one part that has stuck with me since seeing the film, where the protagonist says, “There was this really smart scientist guy who said that people can learn a lot from dogs. He said that when someone you love walks through the door, even if it happens five times a day, you should go totally insane with joy.”

2. Celebration of Life: My favorite comedians, Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura, recently announced that they will become real life moms and are having a baby boy. The duo hosts a weekly Podcast called “Your Mom’s House” and it always puts a smile on my face to see this couple and their extremely raw form of affection. It’s hard to explain why it’s funny and why I can’t stop listening, but I first heard of Segura when his Netflix special came out in 2014, and a couple Google searches later I became a Mommy and I hope that you will too (not a real Mommy–that’s what a fan of the podcast is called, a “Mommy.”)

Pazsitzky and Segura have a pilot that was greenlit for TruTV and a new Netflix special being filmed in July. Congratulations on the baby, the podcast, the pilot and the new special. Keep them jeans high and tight, Mommies.