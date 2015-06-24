Newcastle Reassures Drinkers They’re Not Idiots In Sweary New Ad

For those who are offended by cursing, look away now. This new myth-busting spot from Newcastle Brown Ale is packed full of expletives, albeit bleeped out.

The new ad, from agency Droga5, springs from the insight that those new to the brand commonly think it’s a heavy, bitter-tasting beer. The campaign, entitled, “Misconceptions” features several drinkers who have realized the error of their ways in this respect.

In the typical sardonic style for which Heineken-owned Newcastle has become known, the drinkers remark on their own idiocy. One says: “I thought Newcastle would taste heavy. I’m probably just a big f*cking idiot.” A couple says: “We’re just a couple of ignorant assclowns.”

The “Misconceptions” campaign carries the strapline,”Better than you thought,” and is set to run all summer, incorporating a number of coupon and discount deals, which encourage people to give Newcastle a try.





The brand is also running another “Independence Eve” push, as seen in previous years. The U.K. brewery claims responsibility for the day off many Americans have on July 3, with: “No work on July 3rd–You’re welcome!” noting it comes as a result of the British losing the American Revolutionary War. People who share an Instagram image or video on an “Independence Eve” webpage, thanking the brand for the holiday, will be entered in to a prize draw to win a trip to London (why not Newcastle?).

Famed for its “No Bollocks” stance, Newcastle has made a habit of having fun finger-pointing at overblown advertising, as seen in its ads timed to coincide with the Superbowl.





In the same spirit, it seems fair to say that it might be smoother and lighter than it looks, but rest assured the hangovers are just as brutal as they are with anything else.