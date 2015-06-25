Craft And Storytelling Dominate The 14 Films In The 2015 Saatchi New Directors Showcase

For all of the talk in recent years about the impact that technology and interactivity have had on filmmaking, the 2015 batch of films from upstart directors in the New Directors Showcase from Saatchi & Saatchi puts on display an astonishing level of craft and quality storytelling. It’s almost as if to mark the Showcase’s 25th anniversary the bells and whistles have been back-burnered in favor of more traditional, craft-heavy films.

Also different from previous years is how it diverges from the dark and rather violent tendency prevalent in earlier NDS reels. Instead, the 2015 Showcase is a testament to the fact that a great story well told and beautifully executed is enough to grab global attention.





“All of the films feel like they’re beyond the title of new director,” says Andy Gulliman, worldwide film and content director. “They’re productions that feel like they should have come from established storytelling.”

As is the case every year, Gulliman says that the creative directors and producers from across the Saatchi network didn’t set out curate the list of new directors based on any theme; it just emerged.

“At the end we always assess the list and see what the common thread is. Some years it’s been violence, though we haven’t purposely done that, or humor. This year it’s that the standard of work of the productions is very, very impressive,” says Gulliman.





Acknowledging the more genteel tone of this year’s films, Gulliman points out that there are far fewer pieces with “short, sharp humor,” something he attributes to the fact that there are no commercials in the collection.