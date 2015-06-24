25 Years, 25 Directors: Saatchi Marks A Quarter Century Of Its New Directors Showcase

Since 1991, creative directors and producers from Saatchi & Saatchi’s global network have been scouring the globe for the most interesting, provocative and technically gifted new directing talent. And in that time it’s been the agency’s custom to share with the advertising world what they found in the New Directors Showcase, held annually at the Cannes Lions.

Now, to mark the 25th anniversary of this staple of the Cannes conference calendar, the agency has decided to delve into its archive and reflect on the collective heft of talent that has passed through its showcase.

For 2015, Saatchi & Saatchi has commissioned 25×25, an “experiment in film,” which will serve as the showcase’s theatrical piece that precedes the unveiling of the 2015 list of directors to watch.





The film is a collaboration between 25 directors that were once a part of the New Director’s Showcase including: Daniel Kleinman, Dawn Shadforth, Floria Sigismondi, Jonathan Glazer, Michel Gondry, Ivan Zacharias, Traktor, Dante Ariola, Ringan Ledwidge, Antoine Bardou-Jacquet, Carl Erik Rinsch, Noam Murro, Tim Bullock, Dougal Wilson, James Rouse, Jamie Rafn, Fredrik Bond, Phillipe Andre, Jake Scott, Ne-o, David Wilson, Daniel Wolfe, Ilya Naishuller, Vania Heymann and Charlie Robins. And in suitably theatrical fashion, it will only be shown once on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, though leading up to the film’s premier in Cannes, one of the 25×25 directors was revealed each day, along with their original film from the NDS archive (shown in the gallery above).

Saatchi’s worldwide film and content director, Andy Gulliman says the idea for this look back in time came from contemplating what to do for the opening of the 2015 reel. “The New Directors Showcase has a reputation for creating a piece of entertainment, and the reel has gone from strength to strength. What we were conscious of–and nervous about–was that for the 25th year we’d have to do all that and more.”

Indeed, over the last few years the NDS has incorporated cutting edge technology such as drones, holograms and emotion-sensing wristbands into its opening act, so the burden to create something befitting a silver anniversary was significant. “We were scouting for the next thing that will keep us ahead of the curve, and it was then that we decided we needed to have a look at the archive,” Gulliman says. “Once we looked at the films that were made, it was fascinating to see the people that had passed through the New Directors Showcase.”

Since the powers that be at Saatchi do love a bit of secrecy around their showcase opener, the exact content of the film will remain unknown until it’s shown in Cannes, other than the fact that 25 filmmakers have been invited to collaborate on one film and each director was given free reign over their bit of the film, save for one exception: they were directed to include one prop from their original film that debuted in the showcase. So, for instance, Daniel Kleinman needed to incorporate a camel, Floria Sigismondi worked with a hammer, Jonathan Glazer was directed to use a light bulb, and so on.