Taylor Swift: Music Industry Savior Or Hypocrite?

If you want to set the Internet on fire, just sprinkle some Taylor Swift into a headline, add the word “Apple” and stir in some tension. That’s what happened at the beginning of this week, as the world’s biggest pop star went up against the world’s biggest technology company and somehow swayed the giant into changing course on its plan to run a three-month free trial of Apple Music without paying artists.

But while Tay Tay was being hailed by many as a champion of artists in a still-tumultuous, uncertain industry, not everybody is sold on that popular, click-generating narrative.

The crux of Swift’s argument–that it’s insane for the second-most-profitable company on the planet to withhold royalties from struggling artists, even briefly, while it enters the crowded music streaming market–is a sound one that hardly anybody contests. But just how much praise Swift deserves is subject to debate.

In a mini-tweetstorm unleashed yesterday, Pandora cofounder and former CTO Tom Conrad called the Swift/Apple exchange “mostly theater,” adding that there’s “nothing here to suggest Apple treats artists more fairly than anyone else.” As Conrad points out, Apple’s decision to actually pay artists during the free trial simply puts Apple in line with every other legitimate streaming service, and thus is nothing to celebrate.

Conrad also pokes a few holes in the credibility of Swift’s position, pointing out that that she never pulled her music from YouTube, a massive source of music that is free to users, much like the free tier of Spotify’s service that Swift so passionately dislikes (and her main justification for pulling her entire catalog from Spotify). At the same time, he points out, Swift has never taken issue with the lack of royalties paid by terrestrial radio, a format that was instrumental in propelling her to superstardom (the radio royalty system pays songwriters but not recording artists–an issue that is still being wrestled over). This argument is familiar territory for Conrad, whose former company led the charge in trying to reshape the royalty rates for Internet radio to put them more in line with Pandora’s traditional counterparts.

Others have likened Swift’s rant against Apple to the Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich’s famous campaign against Napster 15 years, a comparison that either paints Swift as a Luddite or Ulrich as a visionary, depending on your perspective.

Writes Robert Pasbani on Metal Injection: