MTV International Turns The Lens On Its Audience With New “I Am My MTV” Rebrand

The signature vocal styling of Sting chanting “I want my MTV” is likely embedded into the collective consciousness of those who’ve grown up with the music channel. But the soundtrack of our lives is about to shift into a different key.

MTV International–which spans more than 160 countries reaching into 785 million households and broadcasts in 32 languages– is turning its focus to the audience and emerging artists. “I want my MTV” is now becoming “I am my MTV.”

This will mean that viewers can send in their Instagram photos and Vine videos for potential inclusion on the broadcasts as well as online. Artists around the world will also be featured in special programming showcasing experimental video art, music and storytelling. Even MTV’s promos will be shorter, louder, and hyper-visual and the content will be created by MTV’s local country teams.

Kerry Taylor, senior vice president, Youth and Music for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) and CMO of Viacom UK is quick to admit that the rebranding wasn’t the result of months of focus groups. Indeed, there were no such feedback tools used in the process.

Instead, Taylor says, MTV International looked back on decades of historical data and what the current audience of 300 million fans was connecting with on the network’s social media channels. And seeing the audience’s continued zeal to share their own experiences with music, art, and artists with the global community sealed the deal.

The phrase, “I am my MTV” became an internal mantra to evoke engagement and participation with the network’s audience. “We said, ‘You know what? We think this is cool, and the audience will think it is cool too,’” Taylor says. But she confesses, that it took a while to bring a vision for the future of MTV International to fruition.

About seven or eight years ago, MTV International was made up of a disparate group of channels that differed from region to region. Slowly, says Taylor, the network started to unify the look and feel and make the identity more universal. On this side of the world, MTV had already established the platform Artists.MTV for musicians to take control of their web presence and submit their own content for promotion. But just over a year ago, it became evident that the audience of global citizens was changing and MTV needed to find a new way to celebrate individual communities and cultures.