How To Brew A Drought-Friendly Bottle Of Bud

It’s probably safe to say that when you have a beer in hand after work, you’re not giving much thought to California’s epic drought. Unless, that is, you work for a brewer–like Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest beer company in the world, which happens to have breweries in Los Angeles and Marin County.

A bottle of beer–Kirin Ichiban, say, or Rolling Rock, both made at the L.A. plant–is made up of about 95% water. Even more water is used to run the brewery itself, and a massive amount more is used to grow barley for malt. So Anheuser is looking for every possible way to save water.

“We’re trying to look long-term with our risk,” says Hugh Share, senior global director of the “Beer & Better World” program at Anheuser-Busch. In part, that means investing heavily to protect local watersheds, so the company can–in theory–know that it will have a source of water to keep bottling beer in the future. “We’re thinking 10 to 15 years out, or even longer in some cases, trying to do the things that are most critical to that watershed now.”

Anheuser-Busch

The quest for saving water also means finding more efficient ways to use it within a brewery, like cleaning equipment with reclaimed water. Instead of sending wastewater down the drain, the company now reuses it for irrigation, firefighting, and other local uses. At a plant in water-stressed Peru, effluent is used to water a soccer field; in Brazil, wastewater is reused by other manufacturers making everything from aluminum to bricks.

But the biggest changes are happening in barley fields in places like Idaho and Montana, where the brewer is piloting a new “Smart Barley” program with 2,000 growers to help them cut down on water used for irrigation, using tools like sensors in the field. They’ll also connect farmers to learn from each other. “We saw a big difference within the same irrigated region between growers–that was surprising to us and to our growers,” says John Rogers, who heads the global agricultural development team at the company.

They’re hoping farmers will use the same tools to reduce water use across all of the crops they grow. “Our goal is to leverage our brand, the size we are in the market, to really bring some of these advancements not just to barley but to agriculture generally,” Rogers says.

A barley research team at Anheuser has also been breeding and testing seeds that can better survive a drought; one variety, which should be ready for market in the next two years, can reduce irrigation needs by at least 25%. They’re also quantifying how much water can be saved if farmers plant barley in the fall rather than the spring.