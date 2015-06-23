Some Hero Strapped a GoPro To His Head And Saved a Dog From a Burning Building

Frequent Co.Create readers will recall that our coverage of GoPro videos usually designates the recorder of the footage as “some hero.” Usually, the term is used facetiously to describe someone with a novel, silly idea and plenty of time on their hands. A recent video of a motorcycle paramedic in action comes close to sincere heroism, but the GoPro-er filming that one was just doing their job. A new strapped-on video released last weekend, however, shows an unmistakable, honest-to-greatness hero barging into a burning building and saving three dogs.

YouTuber Spencer Butler and a friend happened upon a building catching fire recently in Rapid City, South Dakota, and immediately adorned the same camera equipment that billiards wizards keep attaching to pool cues to film tricks. As Butler, his friend, and some similarly heroic strangers barge through doors frantically, you can hear dogs whining in a way that should tug at the cry-strings of even the most cynical eyeballs.





Although we only see the chase-induced rescue of one adorable corgi, a caption on the YouTube video claims the group ultimately saved the lives of three dogs stuck inside. The resulting footage has since yielded well over a million views on YouTube. Lest you think Butler was out for glory by putting on the GoPro before storming the building, though, he also claims in the caption that any money he ends up making from the views he’ll donate to the Rapid City Fire Department. Okay, now the next eagle-strapper had better do something good for society with their YouTube money too.

H/t to Business Insider