Ebay Bans Confederate Flag Sales [Updated]

Ebay is banning the sale of Confederate flags and related accessories from its platform. The company made the announcement on Tuesday, acting in the wake of the Charleston church shootings .

“Ebay will prohibit Confederate flags, as well as many items containing its image,” eBay spokesperson Johnna Hoff said in an email.

The company’s statement reads as follows:

eBay is a global marketplace and community and we continually monitor the approximately 800 million items on our site, and evaluate our policies to ensure they are consistent with our core purpose. We have decided to prohibit Confederate flags, and many items containing this image, because we believe it has become a contemporary symbol of divisiveness and racism. This decision is consistent with our long-standing policy that prohibits items that promote or glorify hatred, violence and racial intolerance. We will begin today to block new listings, and will begin to contact sellers with current listings that are affected, then begin removal of those listings. It will take some time to remove all affected listings, as you can imagine.

Confederate paraphernalia remains a big seller on the site. Sellers are noting unusually high demand for Confederate flags, and merchandise like Confederacy dog T-shirts and rebel soldier troll dolls are still available for purchase. Ebay is following a larger trend of retailers and e-commerce firms banning the sale of Confederate merchandise in the aftermath of the Charleston shooting; Walmart and Sears made similar announcements earlier this week.

Ebay has a complicated offensive materials policy which bans everything from the sale of elephant ivory to copies of Mein Kampf.

Update: Amazon will also be taking down Confederate flag merchandise, Time reports.