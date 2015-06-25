How Leaders Can Ask For Help And Keep Their Team’s Confidence

It’s a stereotype that men would rather be lost than stop and get directions, but it turns out asking for help carries a psychological penalty for guys. A study from researchers at Duke University, the University of San Diego, and the University of Pittsburgh found that male leaders who ask for help are perceived as being less competent. When female leaders solicit help, however, the negative image didn’t apply.

“What drives this perception is that help-seeking is atypical for men but not for women,” says Dave Lebel, assistant professor of business administration at the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business, and coauthor of the study. “Asking for help isn’t behavior fitting a leadership role, and it isn’t behavior fitting a male gender role. In this case, women win; it’s okay for them to ask for help, because even though it’s not fitting a leadership role, it’s congruent with their gender role and deemed acceptable.”

Yet in today’s rapidly changing workplace, leaders need to seek help from subordinates to enact change, says Lebel. “The business world is moving too quickly, and it’s impossible for anybody to know everything,” he says.

There’s a huge amount of evidence that suggests that a collaborative culture leads to innovative and better productivity, because people are focused on common goals.

Asking for help builds a healthy business, says Ruth Smyth, head of human resources for Alexander Mann Solutions, a recruiting and management firm. “There’s a huge amount of evidence that suggests that a collaborative culture leads to innovative and better productivity, because people are focused on common goals,” she says.

Whether you’re male or female, the question shouldn’t be if you should ask for help. It should be, how do you ask for help?

Lebel says research has found that it can be easier to ask for help when you turn it into advice seeking. In a study published in the June 2015 issue of Management Science, researchers from Harvard Business School and Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania found that advice-seeking differs from other help-seeking behaviors because you’re eliciting information for a course of action, retaining the decision-making process, and implying that the values of the advice seeker is similar to the adviser.

“Asking for a recommendation can feel flattering to the other person,” says Lebel.