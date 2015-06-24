A Coming Of Age Story About A Boy And His Dog That, Yes, Might Make You Cry

Its sibling brand Pedigree may be getting a lot of attention but Mars Petcare’s IAMS has just proved its no slouch when it comes to tapping into the emotional connection between dogs and their humans.

In the first IAMS campaign since the brand was acquired by Mars from P&G, we get a new short film called “A Boy and His Dog Duck.” It’s a coming of age story illustrating how life changes with age, but it really hits goosebump/tears-at-work territory with a strategically placed flashback at the end.





The ad, created by agency DDB New York, is actually a remake of a spot from the ’90s called “Casey,” which IAMS says was the strongest performing TV commercial in brand history. There are obvious similarities between the two, but Casey packs nowhere near the emotional gut punch of good ol’ Duck.



