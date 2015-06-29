The Ad Industry’s Best: See All 18 Grand Prix Winners From The 2015 Cannes Lions

Another year, another Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in the books. While talk on the Croisette and on Palais stages was of the influx of programmatic, and of big data, there was little reflection of this among the top winners recognized by juries (in fact, no Grand Prix was awarded in the new Creative Data category).

One industry obsession–virtual reality–did loom large in the awards program: Google’s accessible VR platform/viewer, Google Cardboard won the Grand Prix in mobile, a category with all eyes on it.

It was an interesting win as Cardboard is a gateway to a world, not a mobile campaign. As one of the jurors put it, Cardboard gave “mobile new possibilities to really change behavior and have a huge impact on consumer life.”

Also, notable was the lack of a Grand Prix in the Branded Content category, an area exploding in importance IRL (though the jury indicated that the multi-award-winning Honda “The Other Side” had been entered, it may have changed that outcome).

For all the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Lions details, head over to the Cannes Lions site, but get your quick reference guide to all the Grand Prix winners in the gallery above.