Google’s Best Gmail Invention Finally Goes Live For Everyone

We’ve all sent that email, and regretted it two seconds later. There was a typo. Or a missed thought. Or one too many f-bombs. Six years ago, Google’s Gmail introduced a solution into their beta “Labs” settings–the option to “undo” the send.

Now, according to the New York Times, Google is finally making “undo” a standard fixture in all Gmail accounts. Of course, that upgrade is a bit semantic in that to actually use the undos, you’ll still need to go into Gmail, click on that gear icon, click into settings, and then scroll down to find the option. You can then set your “undo” grace period to 5, 10, 20, or 30 seconds.





Gmail undo isn’t so much a groundbreaking technology as it is a brilliant little psychological UI hack. You don’t actually undo your send–the email isn’t retrieved through the Internet from someone else’s inbox. In reality, you tell Gmail to hold onto your email for a very brief period of time before sending it.

Even still, the option has saved me from revealing my true idiocy countless times over the years. And if you haven’t tried the feature yet, today is the purfect day to star. I mean, perfect day to start.

[via Gizmodo]