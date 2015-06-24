How A Pasta Sauce, “The Amazing Race,” And A Great Story Are Saving Small Farms

You might know Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell from their reality show The Fabulous Beekman Boys, in which both members of this same-sex couple lose their jobs in the recession and learn to farm out of necessity. But did you know they’ve also won The Amazing Race, created an artisanal lifestyle brand called Beekman 1802, and attempted to change the farming industry in America by connecting small farms to big retailers? It’s true.