It Takes A Village On Its Best Behavior To Raise A Child In This New Pampers Ad

Babies need a lot of things: food, attention, stimulation, love, clean diapers, regular check-ups, etc, etc, etc. And in this Pampers ad, by agency Saatchi & Saatchi New York, they get all of those things–not just from the parents who are legally and morally obligated to provide them to the little tyke, but from everybody those parents come into contact with. They say “it takes a village to raise a child,” and in the two-minute spot, we see exactly what that village looks like.





It’s a cute ad with images of diverse babies and families from all over the world, set over a sweetly-sung version of “Hush Little Baby,” and lyrics celebrating how a baby brings people together and inspires them to be their best. The baby’s uncle quits smoking, her grandmother learns to read, the strangers coming off of the train help her stroller up the stairs, construction workers stop catcalling and act like human beings, and more. It’s the first spot in Pampers’ #BetterForBaby campaign, which urges everybody–not just parents–to help out when they’re around a baby, and shows off the brand’s own charitable efforts in that regard, as well.