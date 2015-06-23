Now You’ll (Almost) Never Regret Sending An Email Again

Oh, the wretched reply-all faux pas . Many of us have fallen prey to email trigger finger, leading us to send an email a second too soon–say, before verifying that our boss is not on the receiving end of it. But no longer: Gmail has finally introduced the “undo send” feature to its web version .

Google has been testing the tool since 2009 through its experimental arm, Gmail Labs. The “undo send” button allows you to revoke an email within five to 30 seconds of hitting send, though Gmail users have to enable the feature and set the grace period for it to take effect. Head over the settings section of your Gmail account and scroll down through the “General” tab to do so.

A word of caution: The undo option will only appear if you haven’t already navigated away from the page, regardless of the time interval that you’ve set. So if you realize you’ve made a mistake only after clicking on other emails in your inbox, you’re out of luck.

Worried about sending regrettable emails from your phone? You can download the Inbox by Gmail app, which added the same feature last month.

[via PCWorld]