Remember, There Are Only Two Kinds Of People

Are you the type of person who needs to be at inbox zero all the time? Do you hate people who haven’t named their Wi-Fi? Portuguese art director João Rocha knows that there are passionate people on both sides of these modern divides. Rocha, who previously started the viral hit Tumblr Kim Jong-Il Looking At Things has a new blog up his sleeve. 2 Kinds Of People features clean, minimal graphics which concisely show two ways of doing things.





Rocha’s drawings are ingenious in their simplicity. Take, for example, a comparison of two gas meters. On one, the gas is exactly at ten gallons, on the other, it’s exactly at ten dollars. Though many of these habits seem inconsequential, the anger that dog-earing a book page or cutting a sandwich unsymmetrically can inspire in some people is nothing to take lightly. We may not often think critically about these little habits and pet peeves, but they can add up to define our personalities. As someone on the messier side of this spectrum, I offer my profound apologies to anyone who has to look through my disorganized iPhone screen. I recommend you stay out of my apartment.

