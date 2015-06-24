Roost’s Smart Battery Aims to be A Nest Alternative

With the Internet of Things era in full swing, many people are eager to install smart technology in their homes. But not everyone is quite as eager to pay the often hefty cost of swapping out existing devices for entirely new ones.

That’s the theory behind the Roost smart battery, which goes on sale today, bringing connectivity and wireless control via a smartphone app to existing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. It promises you a good five years without having to experience the annoying 3 a.m. chirping caused by standard batteries in their death throes.

Roost’s battery looks and feels exactly like a standard 9-volt battery, and that’s the point–since it plugs right into most existing smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detectors. But while it may have a 9-volt form factor, it’s actually a powerful lithium-ion system that users can operate with an iOS or Android app, using their phone to see which alarm is sounding, or when it’s stopped sounding, or turn an alarm off.





Starting today, Roost is selling the devices on its website, and on Amazon, for $35 each, or $65 for a two-pack. The company plans on shipping in September.

According to Roost, there are 350 million existing smoke alarms in the United States today, of which 20% are non-functioning, often because people haven’t replaced their dead 9-volt batteries. That has led to a rising interest in moving away from traditional systems, much in the way people have begun adopting smart thermostats.

After making a splash with its learning thermostat in 2011, Nest became the standard-bearer for the then-nascent Internet of Things industry. In 2013, it launched the Protect, a smart smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector. Google then bought Nest in 2014 for $3.2 billion in 2014, partly on the strength of those products and the buzz they created.





But with the average American home having three smoke alarms, and Nest Protect now costing $99 apiece–it cost $129 at launch–it can be pricey to install all-new smart tech throughout the house. With Roost’s model, however, retrofitting (the company’s chosen word for replacing) three existing smoke alarms would cost just $100.